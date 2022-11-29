After seven seasons, Bethune-Cookman is parting ways with head football coach Terry Sims, athletic director Reggie Theus announced Tuesday afternoon.

“Discussions about the progress and future of our football program eventually led us to the point where I felt it was best for us to move in a different direction,” said Theus in a statement. “We sincerely appreciate Coach Sims’ service to the University and wish him the best.”

Sims has a 38-39 record, winning MEAC Coach of the Year in 2015. In that same season, Bethune-Cookman was MEAC co-champions, along with North Carolina Central and North Carolina A&T. Sims also defeated Florida A&M five consecutive times in the Florida Classic from 2015-2019. Despite having winning campaigns in four of his seven seasons in Daytona, in the last two seasons, Sims has gone just 4-18 and 4-12 in SWAC play.

Theus added: “Sims is a dedicated, highly respected, experienced head coach that has demonstrated competitiveness and has made a positive impression not just in the lives of many student-athletes, but also on the entire MEAC and SWAC community, and of course, to me as a personal friend and colleague. “These decisions are always difficult, even more so when it’s someone who has consistently demonstrated his commitment and care for our players and the game. Theus said.”

“B-CU will actively pursue a new leader who can help re-position our program and ensure that we not only build a championship culture on the field but also aspire to academic excellence and career achievement off the field,” Theus said. “We know that “Wildcat Nation” and our supporters expect no less.”

The university said a national search for the next Bethune-Cookman head football coach will begin immediately, and the next comments they will make on the coaching situation will be when the next coach is announced.