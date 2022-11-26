You might also like

Deion Sanders to the Pac-12?

While Jackson State awaits who they will play in the SWAC championship game, speculation about his future coaching prospects has intensified.

In recent days, reports have surfaced tying the Jackson State coach to several FBS openings at Auburn and Georgia Tech among others. On Saturday, FOX college football insider Bruce Feldman reported that Colorado offered Sanders its vacant head coach job.

“I’m told he (Sanders) has legit interest in becoming the Buffs new head coach,” Feldman reported on the FOX college football pregame show. He’s gone 22-2 the last two years but hasn’t got buy-in from Power Five jobs with vacancies.”

Feldman said Colorado officials were “optimistic” that Sanders would consider the job and make the program “nationally relevant for the first time in a long time.”

Recently, a couple big names have been offered Head Coaching jobs 🧐@BruceFeldmanCFB fills us in on some potential moves within CFB 👀 pic.twitter.com/44FZBaEG8n — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2022

Colorado is 1-10 overall and 1-7 in the Pac-12.

As reported by 247Sports earlier this week, Colorado and South Florida reached out to Sanders to gauge his interest.

Sanders, the 2021 FCS Coach of the Year, is in his third full season with the Tigers and has led the team to an 11-0 overall record and second consecutive SWAC East championship.

“The Buffaloes might not fit Sanders’ recruiting footprint, but as a Pac-12 school, they can offer the best chance for Sanders to pay his assistants well and build out the staff infrastructure he believes he needs (two items he doesn’t come close to satisfying at Jackson State). With the resources Colorado could offer, Sanders has mapped out a plan to recruit nationally to Boulder,” the 247Sports report said.

He had been previously connected to openings at TCU and Colorado State.

The JSU coach has called interest from FBS schools “a blessing” and an opportunity he would at least “have to entertain.”

“I would entertain. I have to,” Sanders told ESPN college football analyst Desmond Howard last month. “Going to the Power Five doesn’t change my lifestyle but guess what … it changes my coaches.”

But Sanders has maintained that he is committed to Jackson State.