You might also like

You might also like

Texas Southern running back Kevin Harris has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. Harris made the announcement Friday via his Instagram account in a post in which he expressed gratitude toward the school, head football coach Clarence McKinney and others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Harris (@kevinharris__5)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

Harris also recently accepted an invitation to participate in the HBCU Pigskin Showdown, an all-star game that gives exposure to top HBCU talents.

The Chicago product was Texas Southern’s fourth-leading rusher with 216 yards for a Tigers offense that ran for 177.7 yards per contest. It was the third most prolific running game in the SWAC.

Harris currently doesn’t have a projection on 2023 NFL Draft boards.