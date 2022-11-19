You might also like

You might also like

The CIAA champion Fayetteville State Broncos’ season ended after losing 51-0 in the first round of the Division II playoffs against Delta State.

The Broncos were making their first playoff appearance since 2009. After starting the game by forcing an interception on Delta State’s first offensive possession, Fayetteville State fell victim to a scoring avalanche by the Statesmen as they surrendered 21 unanswered points in the final four minutes of the first quarter.

Delta State kept putting pressure on the Broncos entering the second quarter scoring 17 more points to enter halftime up 38-0.

Fayetteville State committed four turnovers, including three in the second quarter. Three of their four turnovers came on lost fumbles.

In the two most extended offensive drives of the day for the Broncos (15 and 14 plays, respectively), they were unable to capitalize recording interceptions on both occasions.

After true freshman quarterback Demari Daniels started in the CIAA championship game for the Broncos, it was redshirt freshman Caden Davis who got the starting nod against Delta State.

Davis finished the game with 59 passing yards, completing 8-of-16 passes, and added 32 rushing yards. Senior quarterback K’Hari Lane made his first appearance since Oct. 22 against Johnson C. Smith and completed 12-of-18 passes for 48 yards.

Top receiver Cameron Harington caught five passes for 49 yards. Sophomore running back Mekhi Fenner led the team with 43 rushing yards on 10 attempts.

Fayetteville State ends the season with a 9-3 overall record.