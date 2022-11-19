You might also like

Jackson State doesn’t win the annual Soul Bowl without Travis Hunter.

The five-star true freshman didn’t stuff the stat sheet but an interception return for a touchdown and fourth-quarter TD reception was the difference in a Jackson State 24-13 win over Alcorn State Saturday.

A week after Hunter tallied his first interception and offensive touchdown versus Alabama A&M, the two-way player picked off Braves quarterback Tre Lawrence, avoided a would-be tackler, and raced 43 yards for the score.



Then later in the fourth quarter, with Jackson State holding on to a 17-14 lead, Hunter displayed his offensive prowess by hauling in a Shedeur Sanders pass between two defenders in the right corner of the end zone. After being called an incomplete pass by officials, a replay review overturned the initial ruling.

For the game, Hunter finished with two receptions for 49 yards and the lone TD. On defense, he broke up three passes in addition to the interception.

Jackson State completes the regular season 11-0 and will host the SWAC Championship Game in Jackson on Dec. 3 against the West division champion.