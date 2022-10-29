College GameDay made a special trip to Jackson on Saturday morning ahead of Jackson State’s Week 9 Boombox Classic game against Southern.
First Take star and Winston-Salem State alum Stephen A. Smith joined Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit on set to pick HBCU football games along with select contests around the FBS.
The crew shared their picks for Alabama A&M versus Alabama State and Jackson State versus Southern. Here’s how the crew picked those games:
Magic City Classic
Howard: Alabama A&M
McAfee: Alabama A&M
Smith: Alabama A&M
Herbstreit: Alabama A&M
Boombox Classic
Howard: Jackson State
McAfee: Jackson State
Smith: Jackson State
Herbstreit: Jackson State
