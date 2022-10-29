You might also like

College GameDay made a special trip to Jackson on Saturday morning ahead of Jackson State’s Week 9 Boombox Classic game against Southern.

First Take star and Winston-Salem State alum Stephen A. Smith joined Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee and Kirk Herbstreit on set to pick HBCU football games along with select contests around the FBS.

The crew shared their picks for Alabama A&M versus Alabama State and Jackson State versus Southern. Here’s how the crew picked those games:

Magic City Classic

Howard: Alabama A&M

McAfee: Alabama A&M

Smith: Alabama A&M

Herbstreit: Alabama A&M

Boombox Classic

Howard: Jackson State

McAfee: Jackson State

Smith: Jackson State

Herbstreit: Jackson State