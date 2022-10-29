You might also like

Morgan State shook up the MEAC and ended the conference’s longest winning streak after dismantling South Carolina State 41-14 at Hughes Stadium on Saturday.

It was the Bulldogs’ first loss to the Bears since 2014 and snapped a MEAC best 11-game conference winning streak.

SC State falls to 3-5 overall, 1-1 MEAC, while Morgan State improves to 3-5 overall, 1-2 in the league.

Morgan State set the stone for the Bears, rushing for 123 yards and two touchdowns. The Bears defense also forced three turnovers in the win.

Bulldogs QB Corey Fields threw for 134 yards and two interceptions in the loss. Duane Nichols led SC State with nine tackles. BJ Davis added eight and one tackle for loss.

Courtesy: South Carolina State Athletics