BIRMINGHAM, Ala.- The Southwestern Athletic Conference has announced its upcoming HBCU GO broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

The slate of games that will be broadcast in doubleheader format is highlighted by several highly anticipated conference match-ups throughout the course of the season.

Each league member institution is slated to make appearances on the HBCU GO linear and digital platform. SWAC men’s and women’s basketball games carried on HBCU GO will be distributed via syndication, linear, OTA and Allen Media Group-owned and operated networks nationally.

“The media rights partnership that we have with HBCU GO is truly a game changer for the Southwestern Athletic Conference,” said SWAC Commissioner Dr. Charles McClelland. “For the first time in the history of the league our fans and supporters will have the opportunity to view a record number of SWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball games via a wide array of streaming, linear, and digital platforms.”

Texas Southern and Arkansas-Pine Bluff will tip-off the league’s HBCU GO lineup on Jan. 7, 2023, with a doubleheader live from Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

“Our unwavering commitment to our membership has always been to assist them with providing exposure for their respective programs while simultaneously expanding their overall brand awareness,” said McClelland. “SWAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball games will be carried nationally across markets that are inside and outside our unique conference footprint bringing league programming into the homes of millions.”

A total of 36 Men’s and Women’s Basketball league match-ups highlight the 2022-23 HBCU GO slate of conference games with Texas Southern and Prairie View A&M set to wrap up the schedule of games on Saturday, March 4 live from Prairie View, Texas.

“The overall reach of this broadcast schedule will go well beyond our country’s borders with access to all of these contests available globally via the world wide web,” said McClelland. “We couldn’t be more excited in regards to the visibility this agreement provides our league.”

“Having the opportunity to share with the world the unique pageantry and exciting atmospheres that serve as the centerpieces to the exciting brand of Men’s and Women’s Basketball currently being played within our league puts us on another level. High-quality and first-class coaches, student-athletes and media coverage will undoubtedly help catapult our league to unprecedented heights.”

A complete listing of games slated for broadcast on HBCU GO this upcoming season can be found below.

Courtesy: SWAC