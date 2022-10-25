You might also like

Alabama A&M wide receiver Brian Jenkins Jr. has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal following his impending graduation from the university in December.

Jenkins has been at Alabama A&M since 2018 compiling 126 receptions for 1,287 receiving yards scoring five touchdowns.

His freshman season was his best, ranking third in the SWAC in receptions (48) and 10th in receiving yards (475) on his way to being named to the Jerry Rice award watch list.

Jenkins has recorded 18 receptions for 142 yards through four games this season.

I think sometimes you don’t have to tell your story, time will⏳Can’t trust everything you see, I’m sorry ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0jgwfGEMHY — Brian Juice Jenkins Jr.🦅❤️‍🔥 (@JuiceJenkins2) October 25, 2022

The graduate receiver is now one of two receivers to enter the transfer portal from Alabama A&M in the past year, as Odieu Hilaire transferred from there to Bowling Green.

Alabama A&M is currently riding a three-game win streak after losing their first four games of the season. They have been the second-ranked offense in conference play averaging 32.8 points per game.

They will look to increase their win streak to four games when they face Alabama State in the Magic City Classic this Saturday.