You might also like

You might also like

Week 6 of the HBCU band season served as a de facto opening week for what will be the first of many HBCU homecomings we will observe in the coming weeks.

Both Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alabama State celebrated homecomings. And their school bands had halftime performances that made our list.

Other notable halftime shows included Miles, South Carolina State, and Southern.

Below is our selection of the top five HBCU band halftime shows from Week 6.

5. Miles (vs. Benedict)

Performed at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina



4. South Carolina State (vs. Florida A&M)

Performed at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium, Orangeburg, South Carolina



3. Arkansas-Pine Bluff (vs. Texas Southern)

Performed at Simmons Bank Field, Pine Bluff, Arkansas



2. Southern (vs. Prairie View A&M)

Performed at Panther Stadium, Prairie View, Texas



1. Alabama State (vs. Jackson State)

Performed at ASU Stadium, Montgomery, Alabama

