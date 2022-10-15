Atlanta’s largest HBCU, Clark Atlanta, will be hosting homecoming this weekend against Savannah State in a battle for fourth place in the SIAC East Division.

The Panthers are currently in fifth place with a 2-4 overall record and a 1-3 conference record. The Tigers are currently in fourth place with a 3-3 overall record and a 2-2 conference record.

CAU will look to ride offense to win

The Panthers are far superior offensively to the Tigers, averaging 41.3 points per game compared to just 17.8 points per game for their opponent. Clark Atlanta quarterback Shariff Brown will be a major part of their game plan as he has thrown for five touchdowns in the past five games.

Brown will have plenty of receivers to throw to including Devon McCoy (10 receptions, 220 yards, one touchdown), Ronnie West (seven receptions, 100 yards, two touchdowns) and Darren Stephens (seven receptions, 96 yards, two touchdowns). Brown is also an effective runner with 115 net yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Tigers have opportunity to exploit struggling Clark Atlanta defensive unit

On the Savannah State side, QB Jadon Adams has shepherded the offense with seven passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns on the year. He has a pair of reliable receivers in Da’Shun Mitchell (22 receptions, 255 yards, and two touchdowns) and DaMarion Colbert (12 receptions, 179 yards, and one touchdown) that are capable of producing big performances.

However, the defense will be a liability for Clark Atlanta as they are allowing 40 points per game. Linebacker Logan Daniels, who has 16 solo tackles, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery, will be charged with stemming the tide.

Meanwhile, Savannah State is allowing just 21.8 points per game, led by linebackers Uchenna Nwoha and Tavare Brewton, cornerback Deon Bell and defensive end Makenly Newbill. As a team, they have 13 sacks on the season.

How the matchup will be decided

Both teams are coming off wins, so a lot is on the line in this game. The key for Clark Atlanta will be Brown’s ability to use his legs effectively and the ability of their defense to bend, but not break. The key for Savannah State will be their defense’s ability to contain Brown and Adams making the necessary plays to extend drives.