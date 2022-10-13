You might also like

Travis Hunter is back to on-field football activities.

The Jackson State star freshman participated in practice this week, head coach Deion Sanders said.

“He looked good, looked like Travis, Sanders told The Clarion-Ledger. “We’re going to take our time. We’ll make sure his wind is OK and he’s not showing any signs of limping or uneasiness.”

Sanders, however, did not present a timetable for Hunter’s return to the lineup.

“I’m not going to say there is a timeline,” he said. “When we know and he can be all of Travis Hunter, we’re going to let him go.”

Hunter, who has missed the last several weeks nursing an undisclosed injury, has appeared in one game this season for Jackson State this season — a 59-3 win over Florida A&M in the Orange Blossom Classic. In that game, Hunter had two pass breakups, with one nearly resulting in an interception.

JSU (5-0) heads into its Saturday matchup against Bethune-Cookman in Jacksonville, Florida.