You might also like

You might also like

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton accomplished a lot of things during his decorated football journey.

There was winning the national championship and Heisman Trophy at Auburn. Then he became only the second-ever Black quarterback to be taken No. 1 overall in the NFL draft.

Playing in the Super Bowl was probably pretty dope, too.

But Newton hadn’t experienced the electricity of an HBCU homecoming until recently.

The current NFL free-agent brought a camera crew and his family down to Nashville for the Tennessee State homecoming weekend.

“I want to support my family who has Tennessee State vibes, Newton said in a YouTube video about the trip. “I didn’t go to TSU, obviously, but I wanted to bleed big blue, as they say.”

Newton’s older brother, Cecil Newton Jr. played football at Tennessee State and was an All-Ohio Valley Conference First Team center in 2006. Newton’s younger brother, Caylin Newton, played one season at Howard.

“A lot of people don’t give credit to HBCUs. I remember in the ninth and 10th grade to come see my brother … and to bring my kids; it’s a great family environment. It’s the whole ambiance,” Newton said.

Check out Cam Newton at Tennessee State.