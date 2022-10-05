Deion Sanders went out on a large limb to advocate that his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, be among the candidates for the Heisman Trophy.

A campaign is reportedly being rolled out in support of the sophomore who currently has a 14 to 1 touchdown to interception ratio to go along with a 75 percent completion percentage through the first four games of the regular season.

“I think we’re in it,” Deion Sanders told The Clarion-Ledger in reference to Heisman talk. “We did what we wanted to do.

“Now you get to put on Tupac ‘All Eyez on Me’. (Shedeur) gets to play that song. Now he just has to do what he’s been doing thus far. I like his maturation. I like his growth. First and foremost, I love the way the line has protected him and receivers are doing their job as well. (Offensive coordinator) Coach Brett (Bartolone) is calling a heck of a game.”

While Jackson State is hyping its quarterback for the annual award given to the best player in all of college football, an NCAA list ranking the best FCS signal-callers through the first five weeks doesn’t feature No. 2 at No. 1.

Who is in the top spot?

Fordham quarterback Tim DeMorat is tops on the FCS quarterback rankings list published by NCAA.com. after a 461-yard, seven-TD performance at FBS Ohio.

For the season, DeMorat is the only FCS quarterback to pass for more than 2,000 yards this season.

Behind the Fordham QB is Incarnate Word passer Lindsey Scott Jr. This season, Scott has thrown for 1,749 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Sanders takes up the third spot on the list this week. But the Jerry Rice Award winner is expected — at this pace — to have a historic season.