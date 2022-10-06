You might also like

Another HBCU football player has joined the New Jersey Generals of the USFL.

On Wednesday, the team signed former Jackson State wide receiver Warren Newman.

Newman is the fifth HBCU player to sign with the Generals during the offseason including, Hasan Muhammad-Rogers (Lincoln Mo.); Bruce Trigg (NC Central/Morgan State); DaQuan Neal (Elizabeth City) State and Justin Cates, (NC A&T).

Over three seasons with Jackson State, Newman caught 121 passes for 1,058 yards and scored 12 touchdowns in 28 total games.

In addition, he was heavily featured on special teams returning 73 punts for 858 yards, including two touchdowns.

In his senior season with Jackson State, Newman was one of only two players to record at least 40 receptions and return at least 25 punts. He was named to the FCS All-American First Team as a punt returner.

Newman previously signed with the Montreal Alouettes of the Canadian Football League prior to agreeing to a deal with the New Jersey Generals.