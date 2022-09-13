You might also like

The second week of the HBCU football season was an exciting one, to say the least in the Division II ranks, which brought some big changes in the rankings.

There are only four undefeated teams remaining, none of which include any of the big four division champions (CIAA North and South; SIAC East and West) from last season.

Here is the Ultimate HBCU Sports Division II Football Poll for Week 2.