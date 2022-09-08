A week after playing and winning an in-state rivalry game, North Carolina Central throws itself right back into the middle of another one.

The Eagles, who upset prohibitive Big South favorite North Carolina A&T in the Duke’s Mayo Classic, face on Saturday Winston-Salem State in Durham.

NCCU head coach Trei Oliver, who was part of many matchups against the Rams as a player, embraced yet another challenge.

“Usually, I think a lot of times it is kind of hard to play those games back-to-back,” Oliver said earlier this week. “I think we have a much more mature team now that can handle that.

“When I was in school it was as big as the N.C. A&T rivalry. And we were in the same conference back then. I don’t know what the student-athletes are doing with it now because of the change of conference and us being FCS and them being Division II.”

On the other side, Winston-Salem State is trying to bounce back after a Week 1 loss to Central State in the Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic on Sunday night.

Despite the setback, the rivalry still burns for Robert Massey, a former North Carolina Central great, who now is the Rams’ head coach.