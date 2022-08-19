Jackson State continues to bring the world interesting content about all aspects of its football program.

In the midst of all the position battles as fall camp draws closer to an end, there was one competition yet to be won:

A rap battle between the offense and defense.

A couple of players got a chance to spit bars and get big reactions from their teammates.

One such line came from junior wide receiver David Studstill when he said, “If I get locked up I’m still calling plays from the box, coach Brett Bartolone.”

Battle rap is a popular art form with some of the most well-known rappers in the world having roots in the underground arena.

Judging by the video, some of the players might have a future in it.

JACKSON STATE UNIVERSITY @GoJSUTigersFB FOOTBALL TEAM HAD THEIR OFFENSE BATTLE THEIR DEFENSE IN A RAP BATTLE 🔥😂 pic.twitter.com/OVuaO02Fli — BATTLERAPDEMIKS (@battlerapdemiks) August 18, 2022

Jackson State seems to have developed an environment that cultivates camaraderie, fun, and football success in between.