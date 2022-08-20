The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats men’s basketball team just made the biggest acquisition in school history by adding former four-star Western Kentucky recruit Zion Harmon.

A four-star recruit coming out of high school, Harmon is the highest-ranked recruit to commit to the Wildcats since they joined the Division I ranks in 1980.

Harmon previously committed to Western Kentucky after receiving offers from Murray State, LSU, Seton Hall, Kansas, Maryland, and Louisville. He entered the transfer portal after one year without playing a single game for the Hilltoppers.

In 2017, Harmon won a gold medal playing in the FIBA Americas U16 Championships for the USA Basketball Men’s U16 National Team.

Entering the high school ranks, the 5-foot-11 guard moved around playing for three different high schools beginning at Adair County High School in Kentucky.

As a freshman, he was named the MaxPreps Freshman of the Year after averaging 32.7 points, 7.8 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals in 32 games.

The four-star guard then transferred in-state to Marshall County High School where he played his junior and senior seasons after sitting out his sophomore year.

It was there that Harmon averaged 25.4 points as a junior and 22.3 points as a senior being named all-state by the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Harmon will be joining a Bethune-Cookman team that is entering its second season under head coach and former NBA player Reggie Theus.

In their first year in the SWAC, the Wildcats finished with a 9-21 overall record, including a 7-11 record in SWAC competition.