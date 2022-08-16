The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced today the 2022 Watch List for the Black College Football Player of the Year Award. The Award is presented annually to the most outstanding football player from a Historically Black College & University.

Standing out on the list is true freshman Travis Hunter and Buck Buchannan Award winner Isaiah Land. Also making the list are Hunter’s Jackson State teammate Sheduer Sanders and receiver Malachi Wideman. Florida A&M is also represented by BJ Bohler and Jah’Marae Sheread. The list is composed of 49 players from 26 different HBCUs and includes players from the MEAC (13), SWAC (13), SIAC (10), CIAA (8), OVC (3) and CAA (2).

Four finalists will be unveiled after the season. The winner of the Black College Football Player of the Year Award, which will be announced during halftime of the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl, will be presented with the Deacon Jones Trophy. The HBCU Legacy Bowl takes place on Saturday, February 25, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game will be broadcast live on NFL Network.

“Black College Football has outstanding talent, as evidenced by the Inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl,” said Super Bowl XXII MVP and BCFHOF co-founder Doug Williams.

“The Deacon Jones Trophy is the most prestigious football award for HBCUs,” said BCFHOF co-founder and 2012 inductee James Harris. “Deacon Jones was a pioneer and an icon, and still to this day represents the very best of Black College Football.”

The Watch List candidates have been selected based on past performance and future potential. Additions to the list may be made as the 2022 season progresses. The finalists and the winner will be chosen by a selection committee.

Here is the complete list of preseason candidates