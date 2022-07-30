Morgan State has not posted a winning season in a seven years, but there has never been more optimism in Baltimore.

That’s because the program hired Damon Wilson, one of the best HBCU coaches in the country, to lead what figures to be a rebuilding effort.

Wilson, who had championship success at Bowie State, replaces Tyrone Wheatley, who led the Bears to a 5-18 overall record and 3-10 MEAC performance over three seasons before accepting a coaching job with the Denver Broncos.

Though picked to finish last in MEAC in 2022, there is a belief among players and coach that the Bears are better than what they are perceived.

“The cupboard is not bare,” said Wilson. “There are some football players at Morgan State University, and we just want to add to that and make sure our guys understand our scheme.”

When asked what will it take for Morgan State to make immediate improvements, Wilson indicated that the process “starts with educating them on past Morgan State history.”

The Bears, however, haven’t experienced a lot of winning over the years. In fact, Morgan State last was over .500 in 2014, when it made the FCS playoffs.

“We have to actually buy into the process and buy into what Coach Wilson is saying,”said junior safety Bruce Mattox III. “We have to buy into the schemes and do more every day.”

The team returns Mattox and others, including All-MEAC defensive back Jae’Veyon Morton, the only Morgan State player to receive a spot on the preseason team.



For a turnaround to happen, it will take a collective effort, said Mattox.

“I feel like the whole team has to play well,”he said. “Football isn’t an individual sport, it’s a team sport. I feel like there are a lot of piece that fit. We’re there, we’re not rebuilding we’re reloading. We definitely have the pieces there.”