The Alabama State Hornets have added one of the top defensive linemen from the Southern Conference to their unit as former Samford recruit Nelson Jordan II has committed to play in Montgomery. Jordan comes to Alabama State with one year of eligibility remaining.

The Starkville, Mississippi native joined the Samford Bulldogs as a member of the 2017 high school recruiting class.

After redshirting his true freshman season, Jordan made an immediate impact for Samford in 2018 recording 33 tackles, 8.0 tackles for loss, and 5.0 sacks. He was named to the Hero Sports Freshman All-American team and the SoCon All-Freshman team.

Also read: SWAC releases ESPN+-heavy fall football schedule for 2022 season

In the 2021 spring season, Jordan took a huge leap posting 22 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.0 sacks, and two pass breakups in seven games on his way to being named to the All-SoCon second team.

He did not stop there as he continued to produce numbers in the fall with 44 tackles, 3.0 tackles and 2.5 sacks.

The former All-SoCon defensive lineman joins an Alabama State team entering its first season under head coach Eddie Robinson Jr.

Last year, the Hornets finished with a 5-6 overall record and a 3-5 record against SWAC opponents. The team will kick off the 2022 season on Aug. 27 when they face Howard in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge.