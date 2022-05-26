The Morgan State Bears football team will be under new leadership going into the 2022 season as they have hired Bowie State head coach Damon Wilson.

“I want to express my sincere appreciation to the administration, students, alumni, coaches, supporters, and the young men that allowed me to serve as their head football coach,” said Wilson. “We have had the opportunity to build a special program that allows young men to thrive on and off the football field. Bowie State University has been great to me in my personal and professional development and I am forever grateful for the 13 years that I was granted the opportunity to serve at the helm.”

In his 12 seasons at Bowie State, Wilson posted an overall record of 89-45 leading the Bulldogs to seven CIAA championship games, winning each of the last three.

He was named the CIAA Coach of the Year three times and led the program to two Black College Football National Championships.

This past season, the now former Bulldogs coach led the program to their best season in school history advancing to the quarterfinals of the Division II Playoffs. He became the first CIAA coach to ever win the AFCA Division II National Coach of the Year award.

Wilson replaces Tyrone Wheatley who served as Morgan State head coach for the past two seasons before accepting a job as a running backs coach with the Denver Broncos.

In the two seasons under Wheatley, the Bear finished 5-18 overall and 3-10 against MEAC foes.

Morgan State has not had an overall winning season since 2009 and have not finished at or above .500 in MEAC play since 2015.

Wilson has been the embodiment of success only recording one losing season in his 12 seasons as a head coach.

If there is anyone who will be able to turn around Morgan State’s football program, it is Wilson.