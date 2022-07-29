NORFOLK, Va. – South Carolina State has been picked to win the 2022 MEAC football championship, as the Bulldogs topped the league’s annual preseason poll, presented by The Home Depot.

Voting was conducted by the conference’s head football coaches and sports information directors.

The Bulldogs received eight first-place votes and racked up 124 points. Led by head coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough, South Carolina State won the 2021 championship by going undefeated in MEAC play, before defeating Jackson State in the Cricket Celebration Bowl.

Last season’s runner-up North Carolina Central, with one first-place vote, was picked to finish second, while Norfolk State was tabbed to finish third.

Delaware State, Howard and Morgan State (one first-place vote each) rounded out the preseason poll.

Here is the MEAC’s predicted order of finish for the 2021 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

School: (First-Place Votes) Points 1. South Carolina State (8) 124 2. North Carolina Central (1) 92 3. Norfolk State 80 4. Delaware State (1) 58 5. Howard (1) 52 6. Morgan State (1) 26

Courtesy: MEAC