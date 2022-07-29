NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State running back J.J. Davis and South Carolina State defensive end Jeblonski Green have been named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive and Defensive Preseason Players of the Year, presented by TowneBank.

All awards and the predicted order of finish were voted on by the MEAC’s head football coaches and sports information directors.

Davis was the MEAC Rookie of the Year this past season after leading the Spartans and the conference in rushing, 80.5 yards per contest on the ground. He totaled 887 yards on 123 carries, averaging 7.2 yards per rush, and he tied for the MEAC lead with 10 touchdowns on the ground.

Davis was also seventh in the MEAC in total offense.

Green led the MEAC in tackles for loss in 2021 with 17.5 for a total of 97 yards. He averaged 1.94 tackles for loss per game, and was also top-10 in the conference in sacks with 2.5 per game. Green was part of a Bulldogs defense that led the MEAC in rushing defense (121.8 yards per game) and ranked second in total defense.

Joining Davis on the Preseason First Team offense are North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard, South Carolina State running back Kendrell Flowers, South Carolina State wide receiver Shaquan Davis, Howard wide receiver Antoine Murray, South Carolina State tight end Yancey Washington, Norfolk State center Colby Byrd, Howard offensive linemen Darius Fox and Anim Dunkwah, North Carolina Central offensive lineman Corey Bullock and South Carolina State offensive lineman Nick Taiste.

Green is joined on the Preseason First Team defense by teammate Patrick Godbolt, Howard defensive lineman Darren Brokenburr, Delaware State defensive lineman Isaiah Williams, Norfolk State linebacker Marquis Hall, South Carolina State linebacker B.J. Davis, Delaware State linebacker Ronald Holmes, Howard defensive back Kenny Gallop, Norfolk State defensive end Brandon Savage, Morgan State defensive end Jae-Veyon Morton and Delaware State defensive end Esaias Guthrie.

On special teams, the Preseason First Team consists of Delaware State punter Matt Noll, as well as North Carolina Central placekicker Adrian Olivo and return man Brandon Codrington.

2022 MEAC Football Preseason All-MEAC Teams

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: J.J. Davis, Norfolk State

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Jeblonski Green, South Carolina State

First Team Offense

Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown QB Davius Richard Jr. North Carolina Central Belle Glade, Fla. RB J.J. Davis r-So. Norfolk State Cincinnati, Ohio RB Kendrell Flowers r-So. South Carolina State Columbia, S.C. WR Shaquan Davis r-Jr. South Carolina State Summerville, S.C. WR Antoine Murray Sr. Howard Miramar, Fla. TE Yancey Washington r-Jr. South Carolina State North Charleston, S.C. C Colby Byrd Jr. Norfolk State Virginia Beach, Va. OL Corey Bullock Jr. North Carolina Central Accokeek, Md. OL Darius Fox So. Howard Washington, D.C. OL Nick Taiste So. South Carolina State West Columbia, S.C. OL Anim Dunkwah Sr. Howard Toronto, Canada



First Team Defense

Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown DL Patrick Godbolt Jr. South Carolina State Blythewood, S.C. DL Darren Brokenburr Sr. Howard Manassas, Va. DL Isaiah Williams r-Sr. Delaware State Brooklyn, N.Y. DL Jeblonski Green r-Jr. South Carolina State Lamar, S.C. LB Marquis Hall r-Sr. Norfolk State Woodbridge, Va. LB B.J. Davis r.-Jr. South Carolina State Blair, S.C. LB Ronald Holmes So. Delaware State Darby, Pa. DB Kenny Gallop Jr. Howard Portsmouth, Va. DB Brandon Savage r-Sr. Norfolk State Baltimore, Md. DB Jae-Veyon Morton Sr. Morgan State Detroit, Mich. DB Esaias Guthrie r-So. Delaware State Wilmington, Del. P Matt Noll So. Delaware State Robesonia, Pa. PK Adrian Olivo Jr. North Carolina Central Plant City, Fla. RS Brandon Codrington Jr. North Carolina Central Raleigh, N.C.



Second Team Offense

Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown QB Corey Fields, Jr. r-Jr. South Carolina State Hollywood, S.C. RB Ian Wheeler Sr. Howard Houston, Texas RB Jarett Hunter Jr. Howard Mineral, Va. WR Richard Bailey r-Sr. South Carolina State Hollywood, S.C. WR Da’Quan Felton r-So. Norfolk State Portsmouth, Va. TE Deprince Haynes Sr. South Carolina State Columbia, S.C. C Dillon Marshall r-Jr. Delaware State Waldorf, Md. OL Cam Johnson r-So. South Carolina State Irmo, S.C. OL Brandon Bradford Sr. Delaware State New Castle, Del. OL Deshawn Ingram Sr. Howard Detroit, Mich. OL Eric Brown So. South Carolina State Hartsville, S.C.



Second Team Defense

Pos. Name Cl. School Hometown DL Marcus Winfield r-So. Delaware State Cheltenham, Pa. DL Jessie Malit r-Sr. North Carolina Central Concord, N.C. DL Octaveon Minter So. South Carolina State Chester, S.C. DL Brandon Tucker Jr. South Carolina State Columbia, S.C. LB Ronald Holmes So. Delaware State Darby, Pa. LB Brooks Parker Sr. Delaware State Laurel, Del. LB Tyler Long r-Jr. Norfolk State Cincinnati, Ohio DB Jawain Granger r-Sr. Delaware State New Castle, Del. DB Manny Smith r-Jr. North Carolina Central Laurel Hill, N.C. DB Justin Toler r-Jr. Norfolk State Falmouth, Va. DB Charles Peeler r-Sr. Delaware State Washington, D.C. P Dyson Roberts So. South Carolina State Sumter, S.C. PK Gavyn Zimmerman So. South Carolina State Sumter, S.C. RS Ian Wheeler Sr. Howard Houston, Texas

Courtesy: MEAC