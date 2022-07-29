NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State running back J.J. Davis and South Carolina State defensive end Jeblonski Green have been named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive and Defensive Preseason Players of the Year, presented by TowneBank.
All awards and the predicted order of finish were voted on by the MEAC’s head football coaches and sports information directors.
Davis was the MEAC Rookie of the Year this past season after leading the Spartans and the conference in rushing, 80.5 yards per contest on the ground. He totaled 887 yards on 123 carries, averaging 7.2 yards per rush, and he tied for the MEAC lead with 10 touchdowns on the ground.
Davis was also seventh in the MEAC in total offense.
Green led the MEAC in tackles for loss in 2021 with 17.5 for a total of 97 yards. He averaged 1.94 tackles for loss per game, and was also top-10 in the conference in sacks with 2.5 per game. Green was part of a Bulldogs defense that led the MEAC in rushing defense (121.8 yards per game) and ranked second in total defense.
Joining Davis on the Preseason First Team offense are North Carolina Central quarterback Davius Richard, South Carolina State running back Kendrell Flowers, South Carolina State wide receiver Shaquan Davis, Howard wide receiver Antoine Murray, South Carolina State tight end Yancey Washington, Norfolk State center Colby Byrd, Howard offensive linemen Darius Fox and Anim Dunkwah, North Carolina Central offensive lineman Corey Bullock and South Carolina State offensive lineman Nick Taiste.
Also read: MEAC Media Day: HBCU Sports 2022 conference power rankings
Green is joined on the Preseason First Team defense by teammate Patrick Godbolt, Howard defensive lineman Darren Brokenburr, Delaware State defensive lineman Isaiah Williams, Norfolk State linebacker Marquis Hall, South Carolina State linebacker B.J. Davis, Delaware State linebacker Ronald Holmes, Howard defensive back Kenny Gallop, Norfolk State defensive end Brandon Savage, Morgan State defensive end Jae-Veyon Morton and Delaware State defensive end Esaias Guthrie.
On special teams, the Preseason First Team consists of Delaware State punter Matt Noll, as well as North Carolina Central placekicker Adrian Olivo and return man Brandon Codrington.
2022 MEAC Football Preseason All-MEAC Teams
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: J.J. Davis, Norfolk State
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Jeblonski Green, South Carolina State
First Team Offense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|School
|Hometown
|QB
|Davius Richard
|Jr.
|North Carolina Central
|Belle Glade, Fla.
|RB
|J.J. Davis
|r-So.
|Norfolk State
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|RB
|Kendrell Flowers
|r-So.
|South Carolina State
|Columbia, S.C.
|WR
|Shaquan Davis
|r-Jr.
|South Carolina State
|Summerville, S.C.
|WR
|Antoine Murray
|Sr.
|Howard
|Miramar, Fla.
|TE
|Yancey Washington
|r-Jr.
|South Carolina State
|North Charleston, S.C.
|C
|Colby Byrd
|Jr.
|Norfolk State
|Virginia Beach, Va.
|OL
|Corey Bullock
|Jr.
|North Carolina Central
|Accokeek, Md.
|OL
|Darius Fox
|So.
|Howard
|Washington, D.C.
|OL
|Nick Taiste
|So.
|South Carolina State
|West Columbia, S.C.
|OL
|Anim Dunkwah
|Sr.
|Howard
|Toronto, Canada
First Team Defense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|School
|Hometown
|DL
|Patrick Godbolt
|Jr.
|South Carolina State
|Blythewood, S.C.
|DL
|Darren Brokenburr
|Sr.
|Howard
|Manassas, Va.
|DL
|Isaiah Williams
|r-Sr.
|Delaware State
|Brooklyn, N.Y.
|DL
|Jeblonski Green
|r-Jr.
|South Carolina State
|Lamar, S.C.
|LB
|Marquis Hall
|r-Sr.
|Norfolk State
|Woodbridge, Va.
|LB
|B.J. Davis
|r.-Jr.
|South Carolina State
|Blair, S.C.
|LB
|Ronald Holmes
|So.
|Delaware State
|Darby, Pa.
|DB
|Kenny Gallop
|Jr.
|Howard
|Portsmouth, Va.
|DB
|Brandon Savage
|r-Sr.
|Norfolk State
|Baltimore, Md.
|DB
|Jae-Veyon Morton
|Sr.
|Morgan State
|Detroit, Mich.
|DB
|Esaias Guthrie
|r-So.
|Delaware State
|Wilmington, Del.
|P
|Matt Noll
|So.
|Delaware State
|Robesonia, Pa.
|PK
|Adrian Olivo
|Jr.
|North Carolina Central
|Plant City, Fla.
|RS
|Brandon Codrington
|Jr.
|North Carolina Central
|Raleigh, N.C.
Second Team Offense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|School
|Hometown
|QB
|Corey Fields, Jr.
|r-Jr.
|South Carolina State
|Hollywood, S.C.
|RB
|Ian Wheeler
|Sr.
|Howard
|Houston, Texas
|RB
|Jarett Hunter
|Jr.
|Howard
|Mineral, Va.
|WR
|Richard Bailey
|r-Sr.
|South Carolina State
|Hollywood, S.C.
|WR
|Da’Quan Felton
|r-So.
|Norfolk State
|Portsmouth, Va.
|TE
|Deprince Haynes
|Sr.
|South Carolina State
|Columbia, S.C.
|C
|Dillon Marshall
|r-Jr.
|Delaware State
|Waldorf, Md.
|OL
|Cam Johnson
|r-So.
|South Carolina State
|Irmo, S.C.
|OL
|Brandon Bradford
|Sr.
|Delaware State
|New Castle, Del.
|OL
|Deshawn Ingram
|Sr.
|Howard
|Detroit, Mich.
|OL
|Eric Brown
|So.
|South Carolina State
|Hartsville, S.C.
Second Team Defense
|Pos.
|Name
|Cl.
|School
|Hometown
|DL
|Marcus Winfield
|r-So.
|Delaware State
|Cheltenham, Pa.
|DL
|Jessie Malit
|r-Sr.
|North Carolina Central
|Concord, N.C.
|DL
|Octaveon Minter
|So.
|South Carolina State
|Chester, S.C.
|DL
|Brandon Tucker
|Jr.
|South Carolina State
|Columbia, S.C.
|LB
|Ronald Holmes
|So.
|Delaware State
|Darby, Pa.
|LB
|Brooks Parker
|Sr.
|Delaware State
|Laurel, Del.
|LB
|Tyler Long
|r-Jr.
|Norfolk State
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|DB
|Jawain Granger
|r-Sr.
|Delaware State
|New Castle, Del.
|DB
|Manny Smith
|r-Jr.
|North Carolina Central
|Laurel Hill, N.C.
|DB
|Justin Toler
|r-Jr.
|Norfolk State
|Falmouth, Va.
|DB
|Charles Peeler
|r-Sr.
|Delaware State
|Washington, D.C.
|P
|Dyson Roberts
|So.
|South Carolina State
|Sumter, S.C.
|PK
|Gavyn Zimmerman
|So.
|South Carolina State
|Sumter, S.C.
|RS
|Ian Wheeler
|Sr.
|Howard
|Houston, Texas
Courtesy: MEAC