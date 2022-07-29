NORFOLK, Va., – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced its ESPN football package for the 2022 season, which features 30 regular-season match-ups on ESPN, ESPNU, ESPN3, ESPN+ and one postseason appearance on ABC.

Seven nationally-televised games are a part of the MEAC’s ongoing agreement with ESPN. In addition, 23 regular-season MEAC football games will be televised on the MEAC Digital Network on ESPN platforms, including all conference games and every MEAC member institution’s home game.

The Cricket MEAC/SWAC Football Challenge Kickoff brings about Week 0 of the 2022 season, featuring Howard against Alabama State of the SWAC, which will be televised live from Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on ESPN at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27.

The ESPNU/ESPN3 slate kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 3, with the Duke’s Mayo Classic between North Carolina Central and North Carolina A&T State, which will be played in Charlotte, N.C. The game will air live on ESPN3, then re-air on ESPNU at 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13 will see Morgan State travel to Durham, N.C., to square off against North Carolina Central, live on ESPNU, and on Saturday, Oct. 15, Howard will play host to Harvard from the Ivy League in a contest shown live on ESPN3 and re-aired on ESPNU.

In four of the final five weekends of the regular season, the MEAC will have wildcard match-ups aired live on ESPN3 and rebroadcast on ESPNU. The first such weekend will be on Saturday, Oct. 22 with either the North Carolina Central at South Carolina State match-up or Delaware State at Howard.

Saturday, Nov. 5 will be the MEAC’s second wildcard weekend, featuring either Delaware State at South Carolina State or Howard at North Carolina Central. That match-up will air live on ESPN3 and re-air on ESPNU on Sunday, Nov. 6 at a time to be determined.

One of three games will air on Saturday, Nov. 12: Morgan State at Delaware State, South Carolina State at Howard, or North Carolina Central at Norfolk State.

Saturday, Nov. 19, the last day of the 2022 regular season, will be the final wildcard weekend, with either Howard at Morgan State or Norfolk State at South Carolina State being shown live on ESPN3 and re-aired on ESPNU on Sunday, Nov. 20.

The Cricket Celebration Bowl wraps up the season as the MEAC champion will square off against the SWAC champion on Saturday, Dec. 17 in Atlanta, Ga. at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The contest will air live on ABC at 12 p.m.