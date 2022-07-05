The transformation of Jackson State football under Deion Sanders continues as the program reportedly has hired a new strength coach from the staff of defending national champion Georgia.

As first reported by Doug Samuels of Football Scoop, the Tigers are expected to name Maurice Sims to the role. Sims previously worked as an associate strength and condition coach at Georgia.

Sims’ experience includes assistant strength coach positions at North Carolina, Army, Indiana, and North Carolina A&T.