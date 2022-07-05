Jackson State Football Helmets
Photo: Jackson State Athletics

The transformation of Jackson State football under Deion Sanders continues as the program reportedly has hired a new strength coach from the staff of defending national champion Georgia.

As first reported by Doug Samuels of Football Scoop, the Tigers are expected to name  Maurice Sims to the role. Sims previously worked as an associate strength and condition coach at Georgia.

Also read: Rapper Ja Rule to donate NFT proceeds to Jackson State, other HBCUs

Photo: Maurice Sims/Twitter

Sims’ experience includes assistant strength coach positions at North Carolina, Army, Indiana, and North Carolina A&T.



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here