The Florida A&M Rattlers football team added a familiar last name from the transfer portal.

Quarterback Trey Fisher, son of former national championship head coach Jimbo Fisher, committed to the program.

Fisher returns to Tallahassee where he played high school football for Godby High School.

In his two years as the team’s primary starter, he recorded 4,626 passing yards completing 57% of his passes, and accounted for 49 touchdowns.

Fisher then moved on to the college ranks where he committed to the University of Tennessee-Martin.

Texas A&M University Coach Jimbo Fisher Son, QB Trey Fisher has transferred to Florida A&M University from University Tennessee-Martin pic.twitter.com/sKwwbKGmhh — HBCU Premier Sports (@HBCUSports1) July 5, 2022

He played just one game with the team during the 2020-2021 spring season, completing each of his two pass attempts.

The Tallahassee native joins a Rattlers depth chart loaded with quarterbacks including Rasean McKay who took the majority of snaps under center last season.

The Rattlers have championship aspirations in their second season in the SWAC following a year in which they finished 9-3 overall and received an at-large bid in the FCS Playoffs.