Mississippi Valley State added a piece to its defensive secondary from an in-state division foe as former Jackson State defensive back Demonte Holliman has committed to the Delta Devils.

Holliman played his prep career at Pearl High School in his home state of Mississippi.

He recorded 62 total tackles (46 solo), seven pass deflections, two fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble in his senior season.

The former Tigers defensive back entered the college ranks in the class of 2018 playing for Holmes Community College.

In his final season at Holmes, Holliman posted 15 total tackles and an interception in nine games.

He then made his way to Jackson State where he has been since the 2021 spring season.

Holliman joins a Mississippi Valley State who are looking to snap a 14-season streak finishing with a losing record.

This past year was the Delta Devils’ best outing in some time, going 4-7 overall and 3-5 in conference play.

Holliman will look to help bolster a Mississippi Valley State secondary that allowed the second-most passing touchdowns (25) in the SWAC last year.