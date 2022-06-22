It appears the MEAC will no longer be a baseball conference.

According to a report by Michael Coker of Black College Nines, the four remaining MEAC baseball-playing schools — Norfolk State, Coppin State, Delaware State and Maryland Eastern Shore — are expected to join the Northeast Conference.

An announcement, the website reported, could come as soon as Thursday. Neither the MEAC nor the NEC has commented on the matter.

Since 2010, the MEAC has lost Winston-Salem State, Savannah State, North Carolina A&T, Bethune-Cookman, and Florida A&M. North Carolina Central dropped baseball as a sport following the 2021 season.

The situation for the MEAC is unique since the conference reportedly had to add additional members to the conference to keep its automatic qualifying bid to the NCAA tournament.

The news comes days after Howard, which currently does not have a baseball team, informed the CAA that it will stay in the MEAC after reports the two conferences expressed mutual interest.

Currently, the MEAC only has eight schools in the league in total.