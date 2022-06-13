Grambling State baseball standout Shemar Page signed a professional baseball contract with the Washington Wild Things of the Frontier League, a partner league of Major League Baseball on Monday.

Page makes his transition to pro baseball after being named the 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year and proved to be one of the most dominant pitchers in the entire country this season. Page finished the season ranked No. 2 in the nation in strikeouts this with 143 strikeouts.

The Laurel, Miss. native posted an 8-5 record as a starter and also led the SWAC in ERA (2.60), Opposing Batting Average (.193). He was the only pitcher in the conference to hold opposing teams to below .200 in batting average. Page also tossed five complete games, which led the conference and ranked second nationally.

The highlight of Page’s season came on April 22, when he threw just the 34th perfect game in NCAA Division I history versus Alcorn State.

Page was also dangerous at the plate, providing a strong bat for the Tigers batting .351 with 28 RBI, nine doubles, six triples and three home runs. He added one stolen base to his tally.

Courtesy: Grambling Athletics