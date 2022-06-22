With the third pick in the 2022 Harlem Globetrotters draft, the team selected former Grambling State Tigers guard Prince Moss.

Of the 10 picks in the Globetrotter draft, Moss was the first of four men’s basketball players to be taken and one of three who concluded their college careers this past season.

When speaking about the team’s selection of the Grambling guard, Globetrotters coach “Sweet” Lou Dunbar said of him “this young man turned his highflying dunks into highflying jumps.”

This statement was in reference to Moss’ time spent in track & field where he participated in the high jump event most notably qualifying for the NCAA Division I East Preliminaries.

Moss played 118 career games with Grambling State averaging 8.0 points and 3.5 rebounds.

This guy can FLY! We are proud to select Prince Moss as our next selection in the #GlobetrottersDraft. This @GSU_TIGERS hooper is also a high jumper! pic.twitter.com/ymhYtS0YnO — Harlem Globetrotters (@Globies) June 21, 2022

In April, Moss played in the first nationally televised HBCU All-Star Game as a member of Team Clarence “Big House” Gaines.

Founded in 1928, the Harlem Globetrotters’ history is deep-rooted in black culture with many of its former members being alumni of historically Black colleges.

Some of their most noteworthy HBCU alum include Fred “Curly” Neal (Johnson C. Smith), Nat “Sweetwater” Clifton (Xavier University of Louisiana), and Hubert “Geese” Ausbie (Philander Smith).

Of the players on the current Harlem Globetrotters roster, six of them attended historically Black colleges including former CIAA Player of the Year with Elizabeth City State Angelo Sharpless.