Grambling State added yet another FBS transfer to the roster in former Arizona linebacker Jabar Triplett.

Triplett, a three-star recruit, committed to Arizona in 2020 but did not play in a single game before entering the transfer portal on June 9.

He was a three-sport athlete playing basketball and running track at Southern Lab High School in Baton Rouge.

As a senior, he recorded 137 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. Triplett then received offers from Louisville, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Memphis, Colorado State, Texas State and Louisiana Tech among others.

Triplett is one of many FBS transfers Grambling has added to their defense this offseason. Other notable names include Devin Bush from Arkansas, Cameron Jones from SMU and Jaylen Martin from California.