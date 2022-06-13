Bowie State is losing yet another key piece to their championship team as defensive back Jordan Carter is transferring to Southern.

He joins the SWAC along with former defensive coordinator Antone Sewell who accepted a similar position with Alabama State.

Carter is one of many players from Bowie State’s roster who have entered the transfer portal in this offseason.

Most notably, former Bulldogs All-American defensive lineman Jonathan Ross transferred to South Florida in March.

Also, fellow All-CIAA selection Raymond Boone and All-CIAA rookie team selection Joseph Murray also entered the transfer portal.

This is after longtime head coach Damon Wilson joined the MEAC taking over the headset at Morgan State.