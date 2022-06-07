Grambling State adds another piece to its offense from the transfer portal in former Syracuse quarterback Chance Amie.

This is the second quarterback Grambling has acquired from the FBS level this offseason after adding UCLA transfer QB Kijiya Hollawayne.

Playing for Tyler Legacy High School in Texas, Amie was a two-sport athlete playing football and basketball.

There, he showed off his skills as a dual-threat quarterback throwing for 1,438 yards for 11 touchdowns while rushing for 1,066 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Entering the college ranks in the class of 2018, he received offers from Houston, Iowa State, Rutgers, Syracuse and Virginia.

Initially committing to Houston, Amie later signed with Syracuse in December 2017.

After spending just one year with the Orange without playing a single game, Amie then moved on to Blinn College.

He played just one game of note with Blinn against Tyler Junior College in which he recorded 95 rushing yards on seven attempts.

The Texas-born quarterback then played a season for Kilgore College. In eight games, he completed 16 passes for 253 yards. He rushed 345 rushing yards on 56 attempts scoring seven total touchdowns.