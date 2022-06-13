The Grambling State University football team will wrap up its regular season on national TV as the Tigers meet their rivals, Southern, in the 49th Annual Bayou Classic at the Caesars Superdome.

The announcement was made over the weekend and the game will be broadcasted live at 1 p.m. CST on NBC. Since 2015, the annual rivalry game had kicked off at 4 p.m. and was televised on the NBC Sports Network.

In addition to the Bayou Classic announcement, the State Fair Classic announced its kickoff time on Saturday, October 1 at the Cotton Bowl Stadium. Grambling State and Prairie View A&M saw the traditional kickoff time moved to 6 p.m.

The Tigers open the season with a 6 p.m. kickoff at Arkansas State on Saturday, September 3. That game will be streamed live on ESPN3.

Grambling State’s home opener is October 15 when Florida A&M visits Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

Season tickets for the three home games (Florida A&M, Alcorn State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff, along with games against Prairie View A&M and Northwestern State) are currently on sale. Visit the Grambling State ticket office or click here to purchase tickets.

Courtesy: Grambling State Athletics