Mississippi Valley State players and multiple HBCU coaches were announced as candidates on the ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

In all, there are 80 players and nine coaches from FBS, and 96 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.

The ballot was released Monday to the more than 12,000 National Football Foundation members and current Hall of Famers, who have through June 30 to vote. Those votes will then be tabulated and submitted to the NFF’s Honors Court, which will select the class.

The newest inductees will be announced in 2023.

Here are the HBCU players and coaches who were named to the ballot:

Vincent Brown, Mississippi Valley State. Linebacker-1987 First Team All-American, leading the NCAA in tackles in 1986 and 1987. Set NCAA All-Divisions record with 570 career tackles. Two-time All-SWAC selection who led MVSU in tackles his last three seasons.

Parnell Dickinson, Mississippi Valley State. Quarterback-1975 First Team All-American and Pittsburgh Courier National Player of the Year. Four-time All-SWAC selection and conference Player of the Year as a senior…Finished career as SWAC’s all-time leader in total offense (7,442 yards).

Bob Gaddis, Mississippi Valley State. Wide Receiver-1974 First Team All-American and Pittsburgh Courier National Receiver of the Year. Named 1970 NAIA Freshman of the Year en route to twice leading the NAIA in yards per catch (1971-72). Three-time All-SWAC selection led conference in yards per catch all four years.

Timmy Newsome, Winston-Salem State. Running Back-1978 First Team All-American who finished his career as the all-time leading rusher (3,843 yards) in school and conference annals. Three-time All-CIAA selection who twice led the conference in rushing and scoring…Led the Rams to consecutive undefeated regular seasons and CIAA titles in 1977 and 1978.

Tyrone Poole, Fort Valley State. Defensive Back-First Team All-America selection in 1994. Two-time Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year (1993-94) who led FVSU to two conference titles…Recorded 44 pass breakups and 17 interceptions, returning four for TDs.

Eddie Hurt-Virginia Lynchburg (1925-28), Morgan State (1930-59)-Led Morgan State to six Black College National Championships and 14 CIAA titles. Posted 11 undefeated seasons, including the 1943 team that did not allow a score from a single opponent. From 1932-39, led Bears to a 54-game streak without a loss.

Dwight Reed-Lincoln (MO) (1949-71)-Teams won three conference titles…Coached 93 All-Americans in four sports. The football stadium at Lincoln University was named for him.

Gideon Smith-Hampton (1921-40)-Led Pirates to 1922 Black College National Championship. Recorded four CIAA titles and two unbeaten seasons in career. Longest tenured coach in Hampton history, boasting the second-most wins all-time at the school.

Courtesy: College Football Hall of Fame