The Southwestern Athletic Conference will host its annual SWAC Football Media Day on Thursday, July 21 at 10:00 a.m. CST.

The event will be streamed live on ESPN3 with college football commentators Tiffany Greene and Jay Walker teaming up to host the one-day event.

All twelve SWAC head football coaches and two student-athletes from each team will be in attendance to address the media about the upcoming 2022 football season.

A complete listing of the student-athletes slated to be in attendance will be released closer to the event date.

Courtesy: SWAC