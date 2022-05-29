BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Howard University women’s track & field program wrapped up the final day of the NCAA East Preliminary Round with four Bison punching their tickets to Eugene for the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Seniors Jessika Gbai, Ameenah Saalih, Ozioma Scott and Jessica Wright represented HU in the 4×400 relay where they punched their tickets for the second straight year. The four Bison registered an automatic qualifying time of 3:28.91 (school record & conference record).

Individually, Gbai secured a spot in the 200-meter dash after producing an AQ mark of 22.77 (school record). The Philadelphia native also took part in the 100-meter dash, falling just short of qualifying (11.51).

Wright competed in the 400-meter hurdles, winning her heat with a time of 57.26 while moving on to Eugene.

Scott participated in the 400-meter dash but came up short of advancing as an individual (52.91).

Sophomore Kaya-Rae Dunbar (Burtonsville, Md.) saw her season come to an end in the 100-meter hurdles, clocking in at 13.53.

Gbai, Saalih, Scott and Wright finish the 2022 outdoor season in Eugene (June 8-11).

