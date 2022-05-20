One day after two Cory Rahman and Eddie Graham of Tennessee State signed with the Michigan Panthers of the USFL, running back Ezra Gray of Alabama State and wide receiver Marquis McClain of Southern have followed suit signing with the New Orleans Breakers.

Gray had a storied career at Alabama State as a dynamic back able to make plays out of the backfield or as a return specialist.

Roster Updates: Free Agent Signings:

• WR Marquis McClain, Southern

• RB Ezra Gray, Alabama State Released:

• OG Jalen Allen Jersey Number Update:

• DE TJ Johnson #90 — New Orleans Breakers (@USFLBreakers) May 20, 2022

He was named to two All-SWAC First Teams (2019 and 2021 spring). His spring season was arguably his most impressive showing recording 640 all-purpose yards and scoring three rushing touchdowns in just five games.

Also read: Two former Tennessee State football players sign with USFL’s Michigan Panthers

This included a performance against Jackson State in which Gray posted a season-high 195 rushing yards scoring all three of his season’s rushing touchdowns.

This past season was the first time the Hornets’ back did not take the majority of the handoffs for the team, but he was far from unproductive. He finished the year with 714 all-purpose yards scoring four total touchdowns (two rushing and two receiving).

McClain transferred to Southern in 2020 after spending his first three collegiate seasons at Auburn.

This past season, McClain recorded 28 receptions for 400 yards getting in the end zone four times adding a rushing touchdown to his totals.

The Jaguars receiver had a big performance in the HBCU Legacy Bowl recording seven receptions for 84 yards.

He also had an impressive Pro Day with a 4.59 in the 40, a 39″ vertical and a 10’0″ broad jump.