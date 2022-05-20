The Michigan Panthers of the United States Football League (USFL) announced they have signed former Tennessee State Tigers Eddie Graham and Cory Rahman.

Both of the former Tigers are defensive players and are two of four free-agent signings the Panthers announced.

Graham and Rahman both played one season for Tennessee State transferring from Southeastern University.

There is a Tennessee connection with the Michigan Panthers as they are coached by former Tennessee Titans head coach Jeff Fisher.

Roster Updates: Free Agent Signings:

• CB Eddie Graham, Tennessee State

• P Kyle Kramer, Miami Ohio

• S Cory Rahman, Tennessee State

In 10 games, Graham led the team with seven passes defended adding 35 total tackles and two tackles for a loss.

Rahman was named to the All-OVC Second Team after recording 65 total tackles, 5.5 tackles and six passes defended in 11 games.

Prior to being signed by the Michigan Panthers, Rahman participated in the Miami Dolphins rookie minicamp.

Both men are expected to play in the Panthers’ next game this Saturday against the Birmingham Stallions which will be broadcast live on NBC at 5:30 ET.