Thanks Yet another HBCU alum will get an opportunity to earn a roster spot at an NFL rookie minicamp.

Former CIAA Defensive Player of the Year and Fayetteville State defensive lineman Keyshawn James received an invite from the New England Patriots.

Beyond blessed to have a opportunity to show my talent at the Patriots Rookie Mini Camp 🤞🏾🖤 — Key🥀💫 (@_KeyshawnJames) May 14, 2022

This comes just one day following the news that fellow CIAA alum and former Virginia State defensive back Will Adams signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Washington Commanders.

James had a decorated career with the Broncos finishing with 228 total tackles (104 solo), 60.5 tackles for loss, 29.5 sacks, and 11 forced fumbles.

He was named to two All-CIAA First Teams and was named the CIAA Defensive Player of the Year this past season becoming the first Bronco to win the award since 2004.

He helped lead Fayetteville State to four straight berths in the CIAA championship game becoming the first team to accomplish this feat since Winston-Salem State from 2011-2016.

The New England Patriots rookie minicamp began Saturday and will conclude on Monday, followed by the beginning of OTAs on March 24.