Just one day after former Colorado linebacker Zephaniah Maea announced he was transferring to Mississippi Valley State, he instead announced will be headed to Southern.
Maea announced his decision in a video posted to social media.
The former Buffalo did give a subtle hint that he would be committing to Southern in his tweet announcing he would be decommitting from MVSU saying, “strictly business nothing personal.”
Also read: Former CIAA DPOY Keyshawn James invited to New England Patriots minicamp
The move was similar to what former JUCO All-American Ja’Sion Greathouse tweeted when he decommitted from Grambling State to Southern back in February simply writing “Strictly Business.”
Family -Over -Everything 💛💙! 10 Toes Down FaSho! Strictly Business ! #GeauxJags @LC_SUTrenches pic.twitter.com/gnxlLNgqQS
— Ja’Sion Gr8house🦍 (@JaSionGr8House) February 2, 2022
“Strictly Business” 😂🔥🔥🔥
— Ja’Sion Gr8house🦍 (@JaSionGr8House) May 14, 2022
Southern is putting together a very good defensive unit under new head coach Eric Dooley that is looking to shake off a losing 2021 season.
In addition to adding Maea, the Jags also acquired former All-SWAC defensive lineman Jason Dumas from Prairie View A&M to pair alongside former SWAC Defensive Player of the Year Jordan Lewis.
Like it or not i’ll keep it short n sweet, IM HOME🟡🔵🐆#GeauxJags #BusinessMentality @CoachWest100 @LC_SUTrenches @EricDooley80 pic.twitter.com/jRPwuIQKsS
— Soldier for Christ✝️ (@ZephaniahMaea) May 14, 2022