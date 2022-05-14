Zephaniah Maea, Colorado
Photo: Colorado Athletics

Just one day after former Colorado linebacker Zephaniah Maea announced he was transferring to Mississippi Valley State, he instead announced will be headed to Southern.

Maea announced his decision in a video posted to social media.

The former Buffalo did give a subtle hint that he would be committing to Southern in his tweet announcing he would be decommitting from MVSU saying, “strictly business nothing personal.

Also read: Former CIAA DPOY Keyshawn James invited to New England Patriots minicamp

The move was similar to what former JUCO All-American Ja’Sion Greathouse tweeted when he decommitted from Grambling State to Southern back in February simply writing “Strictly Business.”

Southern is putting together a very good defensive unit under new head coach Eric Dooley that is looking to shake off a losing 2021 season.

In addition to adding Maea, the Jags also acquired former All-SWAC defensive lineman Jason Dumas from Prairie View A&M to pair alongside former SWAC Defensive Player of the Year Jordan Lewis.



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here