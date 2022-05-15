Tennessee State continues what has been an excellent offseason after receiving commitments from a pair of Ohio Valley Conference rivals.

The first is on the offensive side in Austin Peay quarterback and former OVC co-Freshman of the Year Draylen Ellis.

Ellis came to Austin Peay as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2020 out of Kirby High School in Memphis, Tennessee.

I am very grateful and thankful for every coach that has recruited me throughout this long process. This was a very hard decision and a very stressful process. This is a business decision! I am very proud to announce that I AM COMMITTING TO TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY 🐯 #ROARCITY pic.twitter.com/TxSTqQiqLN — Draylen Ellis (@draylen_ellis4) May 15, 2022

In his first season with the team, Ellis finished third in the OVC in passing yards per game (181.4) and tied for the most passing touchdowns (14). He was named the OVC co-Freshman of the Year and was a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award.

Prior to the start of the 2021 season, the former Austin Peay quarterback was named the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year by the conference.

He went on to lead the OVC in passing yards per game (291.8) and passing touchdowns (19) being named to the All-OVC Second Team and the Hero Sports Sophomore All-American team.

Transferring to Tennessee State along with Ellis is former Austin Peay defensive lineman Terrell Allen.

Thank you to every coach that has recruited me thus far but I’m glad to say that my recruitment is finally closed. COMMITTED TO TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY‼️ pic.twitter.com/Slba83KaLD — Terrell Allen9️⃣9️⃣ (@T3RR3LL_ALL3N) May 15, 2022

Allen made his way to Austin Peay by way of North Little Rock High School in Arkansas helping lead the team to the state championship each year he was there winning it all in 2017.

After a solid freshman season, Allen took his game to another level as a sophomore finishing third in the OVC in total sacks (5.0) and tied for the most tackles for loss (11.0).

He was named to the All-OVC Second Team and the Hero Sports Sophomore All-American.