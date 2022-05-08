One of the top defensive linemen in the SWAC is headed to Baton Rouge for his senior season as Prairie View’s Jason Dumas announced he will be transferring to Southern.

Dumas announced he was entering the transfer portal less than a week after four years at Prairie View.

This past season, the former Panther recorded 17.5 tackles for a loss (fourth in SWAC), 8.5 sacks (third in SWAC), and three forced fumbles (tied for third in SWAC).

He was named to the All-SWAC first team; his second all-conference selection after being named to the second team in the 2020-2021 spring season.

Happy Mother’s Day momma, I do this for you! Let’s go to work @LC_SUTrenches pic.twitter.com/bThINZUp4u — Jason Dumas (@jasondumas99) May 8, 2022

The Panthers finished the regular season with a 7-4 record reaching the SWAC championship game for the first since 2009.

Dumas will be heading to a Southern team that is led by his former head coach at Prairie View Eric Dooley and also features his former defensive coordinator Henry Miller.

He will be paired on the defensive line with former Buck Buchanan award winner Jordan Lewis who will also be playing his final college season.