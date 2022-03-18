In the wake of the inaugural HBCU All-Star Game rosters being announced, HBCU All-Stars LLC has named the Division I and Division II Players and Coaches of the Year from this past season.

The Division I Player of the Year award, named after Pro Basketball Hall of Famer and Grambling State alum Willis Reed, went to Howard guard Kyle Foster.

In 29 games, Foster averaged 15.8 points connecting on 105 three-pointers (tied for eighth in the country) and shooting 46% from three-point range (third highest percentage in the country).

He helped lead the Bison to a 16-12 regular season record and was selected to the All-MEAC First Team.

The Division II Player of the Year award, named after Pro Basketball Hall of Famer and North Carolina Central great Sam Jones, went to Fayetteville State guard Jalen Seegars.

Seegars averaged 16.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks on his way to being named to the All-CIAA team.

He helped lead the Broncos to the No. 1 seed in the CIAA tournament and first conference title since 1973.

The Broncos guard was named to the All-Tournament team as well as the Tournament MVP.

The Division I Coach of the Year, named after former Southern coach Ben Jobe, was awarded to Norfolk State head coach Robert Jones.

Jones led Norfolk State to the best record in the MEAC at 24-7, including a 12-2 record in conference play.

The Spartans went on to secure the second-straight NCAA Tournament.

In Jones’ nine seasons with Norfolk State, he has had eight overall winning seasons, with three regular season championships and two MEAC tournament championships.

The Division II Coach of the Year, named after longtime Lemoyne-Owen basketball coach Jerry Johnson, was awarded to Miles head basketball coach Fred Watson.

Watson led the Golden Bears to the best record in the SIAC at 23-3, including a 17-1 record against SIAC opponents.

Miles ended the regular season on a 17-game winning streak, the longest in school history.

Watson has been the head basketball coach for the Golden Bears since the 2018-2019 season, leading the team to a 20-win season.