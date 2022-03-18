COLUMBIA, S.C. – Howard saw its historic run come to an end, falling to No. 1 South Carolina, 79-21, in the NCAA Tournament first round on Friday.

Howard was unable to find its rhythm, shooting a season-low 15-percent from the field.

“Our coaches gave us the gameplan and we truly locked in on the defensive end,” said junior point guard Iyanna Warren. “They’re a much bigger team, so our coaches told us to pack the paint and we did that in the first quarter.”

USC made the adjustments throughout and began to dominate the glass, outrebounding the Bison, 69-28.

Warren finished her junior campaign with eight points to lead the Bison.

In the Bison’s sixth NCAA appearance, the program earned its first-ever NCAA Tournament win over Incarnate Word Wednesday.

Howard registered its fourth consecutive winning season and first MEAC Tournament title since 2001.

“I want to thank everyone that supported us,” head coach Ty Grace said. “I’m really proud of our team. We made history and now we move on.”

