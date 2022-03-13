Jackson State and Howard, the SWAC and MEAC champions, learned where they will play in the first-ever field of 68 in the women’s college NCAA Tournament.

Jackson State was selected as a No. 14 seed and will play at No. 3 LSU in the Spokane Region first round on Saturday.

It’s the second NCAA Tournament appearance for the Tigers. They are riding a 21-game winning streak and won the regular-season and conference tournament championships.

Jackson State lost in the first round last year 101-55 to a Baylor team that advanced to the Elite Eight.

Howard, winner of the MEAC for the first time in 21 years, will face Incarnate Word in the First Four at 7 p.m. Wednesday on ESPNU. The winner will advance to face No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the Greensboro Region on Friday.