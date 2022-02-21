Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders spent a portion of his Presidents Day chopping it up with longtime friend and Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan about transforming the landscape of HBCU football and landing the nation’s top recruit.

Making his second appearance on the national TV show in as many years, Sanders explained why and how he ended up at Jackson State — a move he said was guided by a high power.

“I had other options as well and God just led me here,” said Sanders. “What we’re doing here is phenomenal. The light that we’ve shined on HBCUs, all HBCUs, not just Jackson State — is phenomenal. Now we’re having other former pro athletes and pro football coaches are coaching at HBCUs now.

“These kids truly deserve it. They truly deserve the best that they can possibly get. And that’s what we’re trying to provide for them.”

Later in the five-minute interview with Strahan, a Texas Southern alum, Sanders explained how he was able to land 2022 five-star recruit Travis Hunter, a commitment that sent shockwaves through the college football landscape.



“We provided him with an option. The worst thing that the other schools could have done was allowed him to come to our homecoming,” said Sanders. “When he came to an HBCU homecoming, it was just over. Seeing 60,000 of your people yelling and screaming for the right cause, it provoked something inside of him that provoked change.”

“What he’s done, he’s changed the whole thought process of young collegiate athletes coming to HBCUs, or just FCS schools in general.”

Sanders concluded his time on GMA by previewing the docuseries ‘Coach Prime’ that gives an inside perspective of the Jackson State football program.

“It shines light not just on JSU, but so many other HBCUs, Sanders said of the reality series that premiers Tuesday. Oftentimes we’re overlooked and underfunded and people just take that for granted. I’m seeing 100 or so kids smiling every day … working their butts off.

We’re giving them the same experience they can garnish at a Power Five right at an HBCU.”