The 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest was … underwhelming to say the least.

On Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, the annual All-Star Weekend event was captured by New York Knicks’ second-year forward Obi Toppin.

In between the conclusion, there were a plethora of missed dunks from the field of competitors. The criticism surrounding the event was loud, even deafening online and on television. It was clear that many fans were not happy with the product that has been on the decline since the epic 2016 showdown between Zach Lavine and Aaron Gordon.

Also read: Deion Sanders talks Travis Hunter, HBCUs on Good Morning America

But the dunk contest used to be good. In fact, a now current HBCU head football coach even got into the act at the celebrity level.

Yes, Deion Sanders, the Jackson State head coach, was once in a dunk contest with the likes of Michael Irvin, Barry Bonds and Ken Griffey Jr.

Was this 1992 Foot Locker Slam Fest better than what was on display Saturday?

Check it out.